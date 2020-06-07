Jim Shaw’s prepares to reopen with new menu, guidelines

Jim Shaw's has been closed for several months and is getting ready to reopen with new operating guidelines amid the pandemic

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when Jim Shaw's took home the 'Munch Madness' title in 2019 as voted by viewers.

Jim Shaw’s Seafood Grill in Macon is getting ready to reopen on July 9 after being closed for nearly four months, but it won’t be business as usual when they reopen.

According to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page, several significant changes have been made, including a new menu and the discontinuation of early bird menu. They say they do plan on adding back menu items as time progresses.

There are also new dining room guidelines.

At the time of reopening, only one person in your party may enter the building to check on seating. The largest group size they will accommodate is six, and incomplete parties will not be seated.

The restaurant says if there is a wait, then you must wait outside and they will get you when the table is ready. There will be no waiting in the lobby.

If you are planning on going to the bar or sitting on the patio, the entry door for both is now the bar door only and the patio door will be exit-only. Again, the largest party size they will seat outside is six people, and they are not allowing tables to be moved.

As it relates to to-go orders, those can only be picked up at the bar and not in the dining room.

There is also no curbside pickup option available, and they say that if there are too many to-go orders and it affects dine-in service that they may stop taking to-go orders.

“I wish our reopening was nothing more than us coming back from our vacation and opening as normal but this almost 4 month time off has been anything but normal,” says the restaurant.