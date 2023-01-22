Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair

It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base.

It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

The event will be on Thursday, January 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Base says that the fair hopes to "connect with those seeking full time employment opportunities in the fields of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Engineering."

The 402nd Software Engineering Group is made up of 1,400 civilians who support the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force by working on tasks in the areas of Weapon Systems, Aircraft Software, Communications, App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Radar, and Guidance Systems.

The release says that some benefits include:

Starting salary with increases built in.

Up to 25% signing bonus.

Additional $30,000 bonus over a 3-year period (for entry-level.)

Affordable health and life insurance.

Pension and 401K (matched up to 5%.)

Work 40 hours a week with overtime.

Advanced degrees with 75% paid tuition (technical & non-technical degrees.)

Everyone who attends the event must have their resume and transcript, and be ready to complete a short interview.