President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta today | What to know

Here's what we know about their visit so far.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to pay the Peach State a visit today. In an announcement last week, The White House said they are planning to speak about voting rights.

They have since released more details about their trip to Georgia.

Here's what we know so far.

How to watch

You can watch their visit live on the 11Alive YouTube channel and on 11Alive.com.

Who

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to visit the state's capital city.

Joining them throughout the day are family members of the late Martin Luther King Jr., Senators Raphael Warnock and Jan Ossoff, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms is also the Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection with the Democratic National Committee. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who was once Biden's opponent on the campaign trail, is also joining in on the event.

Mayor Andre Dickens will greet the speakers at the airport.

People can also expect to see civil rights leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton.

When

The pair is set to arrive Atlanta at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. He's expected to speak at the first engagement around at 3:30 p.m.

What

The President and Vice President will speak about election integrity and the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote."

The topic of voting legislation is a familiar topic of debate for many Georgians. The state's elections and voting laws have been in the spotlight since the 2020 election cycle. There have even been court challenges of the state's controversial voting law, SB 202.

Where

According to The White House, the two will speak on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College from the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Biden and Harris are also planning to lay a wreath at the burial place of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. They will then pay a visit to the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Traffic

It's hard to say exactly how the visit will impact motorists in metro Atlanta since The White House does not publicly release possible routes or whether parts of the trip will be made by land or air.

The president will likely be flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, so we can expect some impact on traffic in Fulton County. If the president travels by way of the presidential motorcade for any part of the trip, expect roadways to be blocked and heavily secured along the way.

If you're on any major routes in that areas, including on Interstate 85 north between the airport and Downtown Atlanta, expect there to be some sort of delay to your commute. There also may be a backup on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard SW.

We're expecting to see a rolling roadblock through downtown, with Georgia State Troopers blocking the roadways and interstate. 11Alive's Crash Clark said this system moves with efficiency, so don't panic if you spot authorities starting to block off some of these ramps right after lunch time.