MACON, Ga. — Whether fighting life-threatening pneumonia or living blind, making music has always been at the forefront of Joey Stuckey's life.

"I was surrounded by music as a child," says Stuckey. "It was always a source of comfort."

Stuckey, now a music producer and sound engineer, began recording his own music at the age of 17.

Decades and over 9 albums later, Joey is ready to release "In the Shadow of the Sun," an album he recorded with his musical trio in Memphis, Tennessee's iconic Sun Studios.

RELATED: Musician Joey Stuckey hosts second annual 'Alive Day' event in Macon

"We just had so much fun," says Stuckey. "No stress, just fun -- just good friends making good music together."

While the album was a blast to create, it also has a lot of meaning for Stuckey. He recorded several songs with his wife and father. "How cool is it for a father and son to be playing together in the same place that Elvis played?"

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: March 29-31

On Friday, March 29, Stuckey will perform his album with bandmates Charles Arnold and Nestor Jaenz on Amici's rooftop on Mercer University Drive. This will be the first time Stuckey has performed live since a major shoulder surgery. The show starts at 8 p.m.