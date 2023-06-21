John Cook, FBI agent who got confession out of killer son, has died

Cook was famously involved in his son's case, who was sent to death row for the 1995 murders of two Mercer students.

MACON, Ga. — John Cook, an FBI agent who was father to Andrew Cook, has died at the age of 81.

Cook was famously involved in his son's case, who was sent to death row for the murder of Mercer students in 1995.

Cook got a confession from his son for the murders and eventually testified in his trial.

38-year-old Andrew Cook was convicted of the killings and was later executed in Georgia for the murder of two students.

He used his last words to speak to the students' families, named 22-year-old Grant Patrick Hendrickson and 19-year-old Michele Lee Cartagena, who were shot several times in their car at Lake Juliette which was a popular hangout spot at the time.

John Cook eventually got a confession out of his son after talking to him on the phone.

He asked his son if he knew anything about the murders, to which Andrew said he did.

Assuming he was a witness, John pressed him for more information and eventually got Andrew to reveal that he had been the shooter.

As an FBI agent, he immediately called his supervisors and the Monroe County Sheriff. He also apologized to members of both families in the courtroom when the case went to trial.