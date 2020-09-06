IVEY, Ga. — A Central Georgia high school student is recovering after being struck by lightning on Saturday.

Jacob Smith was released from the hospital and returned home Monday afternoon. He said it all started once he got back home from fishing.

He says when it happened, he was about to start cleaning the catfish he caught.

"I had my hand on this metal part," pointing to the pole of the carport. He says he bent over to pick up his knife. He's says that's when the lightning hit. The jolt made him fall onto the metal railing of a boat under the carport.

"I got shocked here, too," pointing to the boat.

Smith says then he was knocked unconscious. He later woke up and stumbled into the house.

"I fell on the floor and started having a seizure," Smith said.

Smith says there his brother and neighbor found him and called 911. He was later transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta to be monitored for internal organ damage.

"It's unbelievable, especially when it's one of your students, your former players. We just immediately started texting, Facebooking, and getting everyone on the prayer chain as soon as I could," said Keith Martin, headmaster at John Hancock Academy.

The school posted on Facebook, giving updates on Smith's condition. With those updates, classmates and friends commented about their hopes for a speedy recovery.

"We have a strong community, I'm glad of that, the school community, and I'm glad they were there for him," said Bruce Smith, Jacob's dad.

Smith says doctors told him he has a type of temporary paralysis in his right arm called Todd's Paralysis.

"At first, it was numb. I couldn't feel it or nothing, but now, I have feeling, but it's just weak," Smith said.

On Monday, his family gathered around where it happened, talking about the incident and how grateful they are that he's still alive.

Smith added he's thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers during this time. He says his next step is gaining strength back in his right arm.

RELATED: 19-year-old woman injured in Warner Robins shooting

RELATED: John Hancock Academy student recovering after being struck by lightning

RELATED: Fire destroys home after lightning strike in Crawford County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.