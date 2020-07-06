IVEY, Ga. — A Central Georgia high school senior is recovering in the hospital after being struck by lightning Saturday.

John Hancock Academy student Jacob Smith was struck by lightning while standing under a metal carport at his home in Ivey.

The school posted on Facebook saying he was taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta to be monitored for internal organ damage.

In a separate post titled ‘Senior Spotlight,’ the school says Smith played football and baseball all four years of high school.

He also plans to attend Central Georgia Technical College to become a welder and electrician.

John Hancock Academy is asking for prayers for Smith and they say they’ll post future updates on their Facebook page.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Mary Persons High School student dies days after car wreck

Fire destroys home after lightning strike in Crawford County