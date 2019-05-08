WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Monday night, after roughly five months in an acting role, John Wagner is expected to be appointed as the full-time Warner Robins police chief, according to Mayor Randy Toms.

The vote to appoint him is planned to take place at Monday’s city council meeting, and Toms say he thinks it will be unanimous.

Wagner became the department’s acting chief after long-time chief Brett Evans was pushed out in early March.

According to his profile online, he's been with the department nearly as long as Evans -- almost 28 years.

He rose up from patrolman to investigator, to squad commander and major. He's been assistant police chief since 2012.

Wagner is a Northside High School graduate and he spent seven years in the Marines. When he’s off the job, he also referees soccer games.