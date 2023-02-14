John-Wesley Villas hosts annual Valentine's Day Ball with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department in attendance

Firefighters and other uniform workers were invited to attend the ball and dance with the people living there.

MACON, Ga. — Spreading love is what John-Wesley Villas is trying to do for Valentine's Day.

All week, the Villas have been hosting various events to get the people living there excited about the day of love. One of the events they hosted leading up to the big day was making decorations that ended up being used to decorate the ballroom.

The Valentine's Day Ball is a tradition at John-Wesley Villas. Firefighters and other uniform workers were invited to attend the ball and dance with the people living there.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department showed up to show their support. They gave everyone a firefighters party hat and danced to the live music.

The Valentine's Ball has been hosted for five years now. However, hosting the ball became a struggle once COVID hit.

This is the first year the event was held in full function since the lockdown started, and many people were excited to hear the news.

Activities Director Hattie Jones says she's excited to see the people living there enjoying the ball and having a good time together after so long.