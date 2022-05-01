Funeral to be held today for longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson

The service will be held at Peachtree United Methodist Church.

ATLANTA — A funeral service will be held for longtime senator and beloved politician Johnny Isakson today.

The service will be held at Peachtree United Methodist Church Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

You'll be able to watch it live on 11Alive.com and 11Alive's YouTube Channel.

Isakson, a Georgia Republican, served in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 years. He battled Parkinson's Disease for more than half a decade revealing his diagnosis in 2015. He stepped down from his Senate seat with two years to go in his term in 2019.

Isakson passed away on Dec. 19 just shy of his 77th birthday. His legacy will continue to live on through research being conducted on the disease at the University of Georgia, his alma mater.

The Isakson Initiative has previously said his family is "grateful for the prayers and support" they have received.

Sen. Johnny Isakson 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

After Isakson's passing, tributes from leaders across the nation poured in to honor his legacy. After his death, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, "Georgia has lost one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it." The late Congressman John Lewis called him a “special man” and a “good man” whom he considered a “friend and a brother.”