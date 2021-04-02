'One of the last of the old school police legends:' Griffin mourns death of former assistant police chief

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin is mourning the death of a man one law enforcement agency called "one of the last old school police legends."
According to a Facebook post by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, former Griffin Assistant Police Chief Johnny Jett has passed away.
The post said the sheriff's office's thoughts and prayers were with his family, and called Jett "a huge influence on many of our lives as we grew up as officers."
"He loved the people of Griffin, and had a heart for serving others as demonstrated by his long career," the post said. "He helped more people who needed help than you will ever know and he never asked for anything in return. He was respected all across the community and was one of the last of the old school police legends. He was one of those guys who practiced 'Community Policing' before it was a buzzword or anyone knew what it was. It was an honor to work with him, and an honor to learn from him. Thank you for your service 205. Rest easy sir. We will take it from here."
Information on services for Jett was not immediately available.