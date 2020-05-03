JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is dead following a chase involving deputies that ended with a crash in Johnson County.

That's according to a crash report from Georgia State Patrol.

The report from the agency says 19-year-old Tucker Bentley was driving away from deputies on New Buckeye Road.

That's when he went around a curve and traveled off the road.

The car flipped over and hit a tree. Then it came to a rest on its top.

There is no word yet on what led up to the chase.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

