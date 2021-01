Students will learn virtually until January 11.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Johnson County Schools will postpone the start of in-person classes due to the amount of faculty and staff members in quarantine.

According to a Facebook post, school will begin January 11.

In the post the superintendent says "I am sorry for the delay but feel that it is the safest decision for our students."

Schools will learn virtually during the delay.

Students should check Google Classroom, Edgenuity and Odysseyware for assignments, according to the post.