Johnson County schools moving to virtual instruction until September 13

According to the Johnson County Schools Facebook page, all students at the county's schools will be moved to virtual learning starting Tuesday, August 17 until September 13.

The post says the change is due to a number of positive coronavirus cases among students and staff.

The school system says food service will continue as it has previously during virtual instruction, as will athletic activities as long as the team is able to compete. Any changes to the schedules of both will be communicated by the schools and coaches.