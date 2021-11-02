Johnson County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing Wrightsville man

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding a missing Wrightsville man who was last seen on Saturday.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Don Hightower from Scott Community has not been seen since around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff's office is asking for security camera footage of Hightower's car from anyone who lives in the Scott Community area.
Hightower drives a 2003 Gold Camry.
If you have any information please contact Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.