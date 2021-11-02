Johnson County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing Wrightsville man

The sheriff's office is asking Scott Community residents to review their home security footage for possible sightings of Don Hightower's car.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding a missing Wrightsville man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Don Hightower from Scott Community has not been seen since around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff's office is asking for security camera footage of Hightower's car from anyone who lives in the Scott Community area.

Hightower drives a 2003 Gold Camry.