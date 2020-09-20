'We still have hope he’s coming back': Joint task force formed to find missing Houston County man

Jesus Mancilla-Velez went missing on September 5, his vehicle was found later that evening.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A joint task force was formed to search for a man missing in Houston County on Friday.

This force includes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Peach County Sheriff's Office, Byron Police Department and the Fort Valley Police Department.

“We still have hope he’s coming back,” Jesus' brother Leo Mancilla said.

On September 5, Jesus Mancilla-Velez went missing and his vehicle was found later that evening off of Highway 42 and Rowland Road. He was driving his 2015 Chevy Tahoe.

Leo Mancilla and other family members say that this situation is very difficult to take in.

“I say to everybody, 'please help us and pray for him and thank you, so much,'” he said.

Ursula Lunce, close friend of Jesus, says that it’s hard to come in contact with him and not end up being friends with him.

“Jesus is a very loving man. Friendly, kind to everyone, very giving, always happy, bringing excitement to everywhere he is,” Lunce said.

Her and the family are desperate for answers.

“The authorities are continuing to work on the case and we’re very appreciative of that and it's very helpful but again, we’re just looking for any pieces of information to really figure out where he went," Lunce said.

The family and friends of Jesus have been hosting prayer sessions and other events in hopes of his safe return.

They’re asking for the community of Middle Georgia for help.

“We can’t stress the importance of if anyone has any tip or information that may seem appropriate or linked to the investigation, to please reach out to authorities. GBI has the case now, really, contact them with any information to help us,” she said.

The family continues to keep hope.

“I know he’s still alive.” his brother said.

“We’re all missing him, tremendously,” Lunce said.

The family is holding a prayer vigil in Warner Robbins for Jesus Sunday at 6 p.m. They say the community is more than welcome to come.