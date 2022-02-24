U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff seeks to expand Fort Valley clinic

CareConnect says they have three waiting rooms. Sen. Ossoff wants to help them add four more.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — U.S Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) says he wants to help Georgia's rural health care system and that a Fort Valley clinic is an example of what's needed.

Ossoff spoke Thursday at CareConnect Convenient Care in Fort Valley, which serves needy families in Peach County. CEO Ajay Gehlot says they have 42 sites around the state, but Fort Valley is one of the smallest.

They've been in town for just five years and he says they've grown during the pandemic.

"In the last two years, the number of patients accessing care in this office has increased by 40-50%," said Gehlot.

CareConnect says they have three waiting rooms. Ossoff says he wants to help them add four more.

He's asking the U.S. Senate to approve funding for rural health services across the state like CareConnect.

"I am launching an effort in the U.S. Senate to expand this CareConnect facility so that the people in Fort Valley can access the healthcare that they need and deserve," said Ossoff.