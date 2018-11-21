A six-month investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Corrections ended with the arrests over more than a dozen people last Thursday.

According to Sheriff Butch Reece, the operation involved members of the Crips smuggling items into Georgia State Prisons.

RELATED: Baldwin State Prison inmates get creative with hiding contraband

Kodie DiDiego, of Jones County, was arrested with 12 of ‘his associates,’ which included four inmates already serving time for murder and armed robbery.

Deputies confiscated over a pound of meth and marijuana each, a half-pound of ecstasy, 10 pounds of tobacco and over 60 cellphones.

The names of the other 12 people involved were not immediately released.

© 2018 WMAZ