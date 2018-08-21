Honeybees are facing trouble when it comes to their population, and that can impact more than just honey.

A Jones County High School student is trying to make a big difference for the small insect.

“It’s so cool to me, want to see,” asked Ashlynn Phillips with honeycomb in hand.

She’s a sophomore at Jones County High and says bees bee-long there.

“I saw a need in the community. A lot of people didn’t know much about them so I just thought let’s educate the community,” she said.

It started at school.

“I wanted hives at the high school of course and so many people said it can’t be done, it can’t be done, and I was just really determined,” said Phillips.

Now, her organization has a way to pollinate minds at the Mulberry Market.

“Keys to Bees is an organization that helps make the Central Georgia community of honeybees and other pollinators,” she said.

They serve up something sweet, like honey samples, while dishing out fun facts.

“It takes them over I think one million flowers to make just one pound of honey,” she said.

She hopes their work encourages others to think outside the hive.

