As the cold weather creeps in, Do you have a safe, warm place to keep your dog?

Animal advocates say having the proper shelter for your dog is important.

At Jones County Animal Services, Interim Director Jennifer Giddens says every winter, she sees dogs who've suffered from being left out in the cold.

"That is not something that you really want to see because it's very heartbreaking knowing that this animal was out freezing all night when we're inside safe and warm," Giddens said.

Leaving pets outside without shelter is against the law in Jones County and many other places.

Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine or even imprisonment in the county prison or jail.

"If it's below 40, I believe every animal should be inside," Giddens said.

Animal advocate Anita Skinner agrees, which is why she is doing something to help.

"I just asked people to donate their unused doghouses that they don't need anymore so that I could distribute them to people that can't afford a doghouse and make their dogs comfortable," Skinner said.

Standard doghouses should be big enough for a dog to be able to lay comfortably, but still be able to stand up and move around.

Skinner said she starts collecting doghouses in September, and last year, she gave out 20. Now, she plans to do it every year.

"We see so many dogs tied up and they don't have a doghouse. They don't have any shelters so they just have to sit there and suffer until someone tries to do something about it," Skinner said.

Skinner says you can pick up or drop off the doghouses at Conn Realty at 3386 Gray Highway in Gray.

You can also reach her at 478-256-6458.

