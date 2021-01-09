Jones County 16-year-old dies after battle with cancer

Emma Moseley was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma in Feb. 2020

GRAY, Ga. — People in Jones County are mourning the death of 16-year-old Emma Moseley, who died after a long battle with cancer.

Thousands supported her through the ‘Emma Strong’ Facebook page.

Moseley was a poster girl for the Children’s Miracle Network, which supports hospitals like the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon.

Jones County coroner Matt Jarratt says she died from complications in her cancer fight.

Moseley was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma in Feb. 2020.

Justin Kelly, the owner/operator of the Dairy Queen on W Clinton Street in Gray, says they're going all out for Miracle Treat Day this year.

"[I was] super proud to see her at the forefront of the Children's Miracle Network campaign in Gray. Anytime I got a chance to do anything good for her, I wanted to do it," said Kelly.

His Dairy Queen plans to give all of its sales on Oct. 28 to Children's Miracle Network. He says several private businesses have committed to matching it, and they hope to raise $50,000 in her memory.