Gray — Not a lot of teenagers would give up birthday presents for a noble cause, but that's exactly what Jesse King intends to do.

Jesse, who turns 15 on July 27, is giving up presents for the fifth straight year since she was 11 years old. Instead, she'll be collecting donations of money, toys, and food to the Jones County Animal Shelter.

Jesse is also selling Jones County Animal Shelter-themed t-shirts this year. All proceeds go to the shelter. She said she does it because of the special place she has in her heart for animals.

"There’s so many here," she said. "[I] kind of want to really help them, do the best I can while they’re here, love on them, play with them while they stay here, and make sure they’re happy until they find a forever home."

Jones has been volunteering at the shelter with her mom since 2014 and tries to spend at least three hours at the shelter every other weekend. She is shelter director John Jackson's best volunteer.

"It restores my faith in humans," Jackson said. "After working here, some of the things you see people do to animals, you kind of get a bad taste for people, then you see somebody like Jesse come in and it reminds that there’s still good people in the world."

Jackson said that Jesse does it all.

"Bathing animals, feeding animals, cleaning cages -- she never asks for anything, she just comes in and wants to help," he said. "You know, in this day and age, everybody is like, 'What’s in it for me?' Jesse says, 'What’s in it for the animals?'"

Jesse runs the Aware of the Paw Facebook page, dedicated to teaching people the importance of adopting, fostering, and sheltering from local shelters. While she has been adamant about selling the t-shirts, she said the idea was not quite hers.

"It started with my mom. She was playing around with bleach stain and then she came up with the idea to make a shirt," Jesse said.

Mother and daughter have sold 37 t-shirts and raised $310 so far. They are still selling and urge people to reach out to the Facebook page for orders. Shirts are $10 for smalls, mediums, and larges, and $12 for XL and XXL.

The annual giving has made her parents very proud.

"It makes me extremely proud," said Allen King, Jesse's father. "When I first heard of it, my heart swelled up so big to realize that she would give up all that for something else."

Her mother, Dawn, said it's all because of the constant volunteering.

"There’s days that she leaves here heartbroken and I’m thinking she’s done, but a couple weeks later, she wants to come back up here and start all over, " Dawn said.

The Jones County Animal Shelter currently has 60 animals available to foster or adopt. For inquiries, call (478) 986-1427.

