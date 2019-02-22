MACON, Ga. — Matt and Josh Still have hunted for about 20 years, and for the last two years they won the Georgia Predator Hunting Association's coyote hunting competition.

"We're competitors, so when you win anything, no matter what, it's a great feeling," said Josh.

Both brothers say although the hunt is fun, they are proud to help save the lives of other animals.

"Landowners that have called us because they've had livestock that's been predated, whether that's been cows, chickens, goats, and so on and so forth," said Matt.

They use special night vision equipment to see animals at night and spot the coyotes. They admit it's not always easy.

"You have to battle physical and mental fatigue late and early in the morning, and you are doing it for nights and nights on end," said Josh.

But they say it's worth it for many reasons.

"The stewardship aspect of it is my favorite part. We feel like we are actually helping farmers. We are helping manage wildlife numbers," said Josh.

"I also love the comradeship. I get to spend a lot of time with my brother and I'm passionate about the outdoors and it's brought us together over the last several years," said Matt.

Josh Still says they use equipment that also mimics coyotes' noises to hunt them. He says mastering the equipment is pretty important to so they can focus on their environment.

"Stay one with nature, connect with wildlife," said Josh.

The Georgia Predator Hunting Association is a registered nonprofit membership organization founded in 2009.