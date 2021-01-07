Jones County celebrates with Gray Independence Day fireworks show

There was live music, entertainment, and food to enjoy.

GRAY, Ga. — We're headed into the Fourth of July weekend, and Jones County kicked off their holiday celebration Thursday night.

People from all over the Jones community took to the Jones Recreation Complex to see the fireworks show.

There was also live music, entertainment, and food to enjoy. The kids were able to have fun with bouncy houses.

Event-goer Caitlyn Whitehead said she definitely loved participating in the festivities.

"We knew it was a great family event. It's right here in Gray, Georgia, and we just knew the kids would have a good time out here," said Whitehead.