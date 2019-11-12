JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The folks in Jones County rang in the Christmas season Tuesday night with the annual Gray Jaycees Christmas Parade.

This year's theme was "Christmas Through the Decades." Santa made a trip from the North Pole to visit Central Georgia, and while it may have been raining, it didn't stop people from showing off their Christmas joy.

Daniel Brown says his family enjoys this holiday tradition every year. "People work in all different cities -- Milledgeville, Macon, Forsyth, and so you really don't get to see one another. You have something like this, you're shoulder-to-shoulder and run across people you haven't seen in a while. It's good -- it's fellowship," he said.

