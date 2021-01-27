Jordan Chapel AME Church is sponsoring the Velma McFadden Missionary Food Bank distribution Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Bowen Hill Road in Haddock.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact many families in Central Georgia, and one Jones County church family will lend a hand to help.

Jordan Chapel AME Church is sponsoring the Velma McFadden Missionary Food Bank distribution Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Bowen Hill Road in Haddock.

"We believe in feeding our community. We don't want any child or anyone to go hungry, so if we can feed them, that's what we'll do," Assistant Director Katie Williams said.

"I think that it's important and vital for a church to be more than just a place to come on Sunday," said Pastor Lequint Caswell.