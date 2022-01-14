x
Jones County deputies asking for public's help in identifying man found dead on December 27

Authorities are still working to determine who the man is. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a forensic rendering sketch to recreate his face.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a man who was found dead in the Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road area on December 27.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, authorities are still working to determine who the man is. Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a forensic rendering sketch to recreate his face.

The release says the victim is a Black man between the ages of 65-80 years old and is 5'8". He was wearing a red and black plaid shirt. 

Investigator Kenny Gleaton says it appears that the body was placed there. The death has not been ruled as a homicide.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.

