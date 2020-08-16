Jones County deputies, Macon-Bibb Bomb Unit find 'device' during search for pipe bomb

Jones County deputies responded to a call about a pipe bomb around noon on Sunday.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies, along with the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff's Bomb Unit, located and turned over a "device" to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around noon about a possible pipe bomb located in a camper at 4010 Gray Highway.

Deputy Matthew Dennis and Sergeant Travis Walker were sent to the camper to investigate. Jones County fire and rescue were called to the camper, as well as Navicent Medical Center EMS, according to the post.