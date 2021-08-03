Jones County deputies looking for sex offender, stolen car

The sheriff's office says the sex offender stole the car and possibly left the county after finding out a warrant was issued for his arrest

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a wanted sex offender who may have stolen a car and left the area.

According to a news release, Bibb deputies found out on Friday that registered sex offender, 39-year-old Adam Carrick, failed to register an address with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office says Carrick is banned from living in Jones County, but he was later found to be living there since mid-February.

A warrant was issued for arrest because he failed to register, and it’s believed he stole a car and left Jones County after finding out about the warrant.

Authorities are asking for people to be on the lookout for Carrick. They said the stolen vehicle is a silver Ford Focus with tag number BYM3671.

Anyone with information on his location or the stolen vehicle can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.