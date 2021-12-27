Jones County deputies need help identifying man found dead

His body was found near the intersection of Howard Roberts Road and Cheehaw Trail in Gray.

GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man found dead Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, county employees found the man’s body at the coroner of Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road.

They say he’s a Black man between the ages of 65 and 80 with gray hair and a gray beard. He was found in a red and black plaid long-sleeved shirt, and the sheriff’s office he appears to have been malnourished.

Chief Deputy Earl Humphries says they believe the man died a few days ago and his body was left on the side of the road.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information on his death can call the sheriff’s office at 478-986-3489.