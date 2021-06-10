Jones County deputies rescue people, pets from flood water

Sheriff Reece says his deputies waded through waist-deep water to rescue two elderly people and their pets who were trapped

GRAY, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is about the Ocmulgee River levels and flooding safety.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece is commending his deputies Wednesday after a water rescue.

According to a Facebook post, his office received a call around noon from people on Patton Road who were trapped in their home by flood water.

Deputies were sent out that way but met a washout on Wheeler Road, so they couldn’t continue by car.

Instead, they waded through the water where a citizen picked them up and took them to the people who were trapped.

Inv. John Simmons and Lt. Kenny Gleaton found an elderly woman trying to make it to dry land had become stuck, and another person was inside the home with their animals.

Reece says Simmons and Gleaton went into the water and rescued everyone (along with the animals) in two trips.