Jones County deputy shot during traffic stop on Highway 11

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County deputy was shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop but was wearing a bullet proof vest that saved his life.

According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, it happened in Highway 11 between Wayside and Round Oak.

Deputy John Kile was able to continue after the driver with the help of deputies Jackson, Sullivan and Officer Farley.

They used tire spikes to safely stop the driver, 24-year-old Zachary Lucas Oliver of Snellville.

Oliver is being held at the Jones County Sheriff's Office without bond and facing aggravated assault charges.

After the arrest, deputy Kile was transported to the Medical Center where he was treated and released.