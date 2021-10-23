Jones County Director of Parks and Recreation faces theft charges

Jones County investigator John Simmons says the investigation started after the county’s purchasing department raised questions about purchases.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County’s recreation director is charged with stealing from the county.

Jones County investigator John Simmons says Matt Goins was arrested Friday on two counts of theft by taking — a felony count and a misdemeanor.

He said the two counts involve a trailer and tools.

Goins is accused of taking items that he ordered for the county.

Simmons says the investigation started after the county’s purchasing department raised questions about purchases.

He said they’re still investigating and Goins may face further charges.

Goins turned himself in and is now free on $4,000 bond.

13WMAZ called county manager Jason Rizner this week about the investigation and Goins’ job status. He did not return our phone calls.