Jones County doctor pleads guilty before federal drug trial

Dr. Thomas Sachy will be sentenced in September. He now faces a little over 8 years in prison.

GRAY, Ga. — Hours before his federal trial was set to begin, a Jones County doctor has pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally dispensing prescription opioids.

According to a news release, Dr. Thomas Sachy admitted his guilt Tuesday and was taken into federal custody.

Sentencing has been scheduled for September 7, and he faces up to 97 months in prison with a minimum of three years of supervised release. He also agreed to forfeit around $830,000 in currency and property, including his medical office building

Court documents say Sachy knowingly and intentionally gave controlled substances to people for illegitimate medical purposes outside the course of normal practice.

He also agreed to not engage in the practice of pain management, treat anyone for pain, or seek to reinstate his DEA license while serving his sentence and supervised release.

Prosecutors dropped several other drug charges against Sachy and a money laundering count.

BACKGROUND

Nearly three years ago, federal drug enforcement agents raided his office in Gray.

Federal indictments claimed Sachy was illegally prescribing drugs like hydrocodone, morphine, methadone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, and that two of his patients died -- one in August 2016, and one in April 2017.

They also alleged he was laundering money and three of his employees were helping with the operation.

A week later, a judge denied Sachy's request for bond, saying he was a flight risk and a threat to others.

Agents revealed that hard drives from Sachy's office had images of the DEA agents investigating him and their families.

In January 2019, Sachy tried to get released again. This time, his attorney claimed he had lost 40 pounds in six months due to poor and contaminated food at the Butts County jail where he was being held.

Sachy's trial was scheduled to begin in August 2019, but was pushed back several times.

In November 2019, a judge granted Sachy a $10,000 bond under certain conditions -- he was basically under house arrest except for work, church, court or pre-approved trips.

COVID-19 paused criminal trials during 2020, and his trial was set to begin this week.