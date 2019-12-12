JONES COUNTY, Ga. — One driver really got a wake up call Thursday morning after a deer crashed through her windshield in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said it happened on Gray Highway around 8:15 a.m.

Reece said the female driver was just heading down the road when the deer ran into the car.

A post on the Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook shows pictures of the woman's shattered windshield. The deer almost took the whole thing out.

Thankfully, the post said the woman was not injured but "didn't care for a riding partner either."

Reece said the deer died, and no funeral arrangements have been made yet.

Jones County Sheriff's Office

