JONES COUNTY, Ga. — For teens and young adults, vaping has become a new norm.

"I can definitely say that vaping is less frowned upon than smoking cigarettes. I do think it's more socially-acceptable," says 23-year-old Carolina Garnto.

Garnto says she uses her vaping pen on a regular basis and she makes sure she gets everything from retail stores.

When it comes to getting rid of the pens, she thinks being able to take them to a drop-box is the right call. "I've heard a lot of things about them exploding and bad vapes that are old, and bad batteries, so I think that's a really good way to dispose of them."

Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says they normally empty the drop-box once a week, and with the announcement this week from the Drug Enforcement Agency, they'll welcome both vape pens and cartridges.

"We'll certainly take those products if someone wants to drop them off, that has been national headlines recently, there have been some illnesses and even deaths that are tentatively being associated with vaping use," says Gleaton.

