MACON, Ga. — It's fair season. Some folks out in Jones County are taking part in the festivities. Sabrina Burse went to the fair organized by the Jones County Lions Club to find out how they are raising money to put back into the community.

The fair kicked off Tuesday, October 1st and organizers say this week, they are expecting about 6,000 people to come out.

Families filled the Jones County Lions Club Fair Wednesday night. Jaxon Snider says there's one ride he just can't resist.

"It's the dragon ride, because it's so fast," said Snider.

What's a fair without the food?

Hot dogs, cotton candy, burgers, and funnel cakes are some fair faves for people like Wendy Elliot.

"I enjoy all of the food and the smells of the fair. Most of all though is watching the kids have a good time," said Elliot.

Ruth Hartzog with the Gray Garden Club says they are raffling off a custom made dollhouse at the fair. She says she spent four months working on it. It includes LED lighting and is fully-furnished.

She says the money raised will go towards youth and civic projects.

"We work with the school kids with Woodsy Owl, (and) Smokey Bear. We are going to try to be working with the Boys & Girls Club," said Hartzog.

She says the Garden Club is currently working to organize a sculpture contest made of recycled items for kids.

Jones County Lions Club treasurer Pam Deese says other funds raised at the fair will go towards senior scholarships and programs in the community.

Club president Chris Smarr says seeing families laugh and watching kids run around makes all the hard work organizing the fair worth it.

"They are just having a good family time and it just screams community," said Smarr.

The fair will end on Saturday, October 5. It closes around 10 p.m. It costs $5 for adults, $2 for kids, and is free for children 6 years old and younger.

