Jones County federal drug suspect Dr. Thomas Sachy preparing for trial

In June 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Sachy and three employees on drug and money-laundering charges.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for a Gray doctor accused of running a "pill mill" out of his office that led to patient deaths were in court this week preparing for trial.

According to court documents, lawyers for Dr. Thomas Sachy still want the prosecutors in the case to return certain evidence collected from his office and home.

They also have questions about certain witnesses the government expects to call to testify.

Nearly three years ago, federal drug enforcement agents raided Sachy's office in Gray. Federal indictments claimed Sachy was illegally prescribing drugs like hydrocodone, morphine, methadone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, and that two of his patients died -- one in August 2016, and one in April 2017.

They also allege he was laundering money and three of his employees were helping with the operation.

A week later, a judge denied Sachy's request for bond, saying he was a flight risk and a threat to others.

Agents revealed that hard drives from Sachy's office had images of the DEA agents investigating him and their families.

Sachy's lawyer Franklin Hogue downplayed the discovery.

"It could just be his curiosity, 'Who are these guys who are approaching my patients and questioning them about my treatment of them?'" Hogue said.

In January 2019, Sachy tried to get released again. This time, his attorney claimed he had lost 40 pounds in six months due to poor and contaminated food at the Butts County jail where he was being held.

Sheriff Gary Long defended his jail's food, saying he eats it himself.

The judge denied the request.

Sachy's trial was scheduled to begin in August of 2019 but was pushed forward several times.

There were several motions hearings, then in November 2019, a judge granted Sachy a $10,000 bond.

Sachy's release came with conditions -- he was basically under house arrest except for work, church, court or pre-approved trips.

COVID-19 paused criminal trials during 2020.