Jones County issues water advisory to residents due impacts from arctic blast

The supervisor of the county's water system says, residents are using more water than the county can provide, and it may run out.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Cheyenne Morgan, the superintendent for the city of Gray's water system, says they've received 15 to 20 calls each day for the past few days about pipe bursts throughout the city.

He says the weather is one of the main causes of the problem.

"We're asking customers to be mindful of their water usage," Morgan says.

Brandon Stark, Jones County's Water Superintendent, says they get about 30 to 50 phone calls throughout the county.

Stark says, if you don't reduce the amount of water usage, the county could face a water crisis in the future.

"If Jones County and the city of Gray keeps with their water usage with the way it's going, it's only a matter of time before that happens with the larger systems," Stark says.

Stark says Jones County can only produce about two million gallons of water a day. He says every household uses an average of six million gallons of water daily.

Morgan recommends eliminating non-essential water use, like car washing and outdoor usage, and stopping using your washing machines frequently if possible.