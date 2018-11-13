If you find some plastic flamingos in your front yard, chances are you've been "flocked." Some Jones County Girl Scouts are leaving these birds at businesses, homes, and schools to raise money for their dream trip.

Monday afternoon, the Jones County Pre-K School found some unusual birds in their front yard.

Amy McMillan says if you find flamingos at your home or business, someone asked the Girl Scouts to "flock" you.

"Another troop from out of town gave us this idea and we decided to give it a shot and see what happened, and it took off quite literally with flamingos going everywhere," said McMillan.

Here's how it works. The Girl Scouts will nest the flamingos somewhere. You can call them and donate $20 to have them removed in two days. If you don't want to donate, they'll stay for four days until the scouts shoo them away. You can send a flock of 15 flamingoes for $20 to another person's yard or send a large flock of 30 flamingos for $30. For $10, you can find out who sent the flock to you unless they donated $10 to remain anonymous.

"It's earned a lot of money so far and the girls are having a good time with it," said McMillan.

So where is this money going? Marissa Ferraro is a sixth grader now and says the money will help them go on a trip to Paris during their senior year in high school.

"Paris is just one of our dreams and it's an amazing trip to go to," said Ferraro.

So far these girls have raised about $1,300 with these flamingos, but they have about $11,000 more to raise. The girl scouts flocked about 40 different locations between Jones and Bibb counties since October. Chloe McMillan says she likes flocking people for one simple reason.

"I just like surprising people," said Chloe McMillan.

Ferraro says this is a fun way for the girls to bond, learn to plan, and be active.

"Some of the people think it's cute and it's a good idea," said Ferraro.

The girl scouts are booked through mid December, but you can give them a call if you want to flock someone for their cause at 478-456-2974 or email at ahmcmillan2005@yahoo.com. They say their next move is to leave books at Liberty Park in Gray, for students to take if they don't have access to a local library. Look for those on Dec. 8 around 12:30 p.m.

