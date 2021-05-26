Jones County High School Class of 2021 graduates in socially-distanced ceremony

The graduation took place on the high school's new turf football field.

GRAY, Ga. — In a shortened graduation ceremony, Jones County grads got to hear from peers before receiving their diplomas from Superintendent Charles Gibson.

All chairs were spaced apart to follow COVID-19 protocols, but masks were not required.

For guests, each graduate had up to eight tickets, totaling about 3,000 people in the stadium.

"This is the first time we've had a graduation at the football field in about 15 years. Generally, it's at the Centennial Center at Georgia College, so it's pretty nostalgic to be able to have it here and the new turf field, so it's an exciting opportunity for us," said Principal Lance Rackley.