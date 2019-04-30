JONES COUNTY, Ga. — For 11th grader Odessa Johnson, the party was over before it even began. "I was at my aunt's house getting ready for prom and I got a phone call. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I've never felt something like this in such a long time."

That was her first reaction after finding out her friend Kaitlyn Skidmore died after being hit by a cement truck.



"She was probably one of the most caring people I've ever met. It's almost as if she sought out people were upset." School Counselor Stacey Williams says Skidmore had a gift of caring for others.



"Just Thursday of last week, a student in my office had a meltdown, Kaitlyn overheard it and came in and talked down the young person down better than I could. She was just such an old soul a lot of wisdom and love in her heart," Williams said.



"She did things that I wanted to do but couldn't do, like if she had something on her mind, she'd always speak her mind," her friend Blaize Gurr said. "If she had to ask a question, she wouldn't be afraid to ask the question."



Skidmore planned to attend Middle Georgia State University to become a teacher. Her good friend Kyndal Northrup says she would've made a great one. "She was too good for this world. Too good, really. She was everything, she wanted to do so much," Northrup said,

"She wanted to love everyone and to make sure everyone was happy," Johnson said.

Even up until the end.

"She did all this good in the world, and even 'til her last moment, she was doing something good for someone else," Northrup said.

Skidmore's parents are holding the visitation Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hart's Chapel in Gray.

The funeral service is Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church on Wimbish Road.