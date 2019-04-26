A Jones County High School student died after her car was broadsided by a cement truck Friday afternoon.

That's according to Kenny Allen of the Jones County Sheriff's Office. He said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gray Highway and Homer Roberts Road.

Allen says 18-year-old Kaitlyn Skidmore was crossing the highway when she collided with the truck.

Skidmore, a Jones County High student, died at Medical Center-Navicent Health.

Allen says no one has been charged and the accident is still under investigation.