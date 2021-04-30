Jones County High students earn top 10 placements in statewide tech competition

One of the students is even going on to the national level in June!

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Some Jones County high school students placed in the top 10 at a statewide technology competition.

Michael Harris, Caleb Jackson, and Persephone Woodson are members of Jones County High's Technology Student Association, a club that started just last year.

"Our motto is learning to lead in a technical world," said Harris.

"It's a club that's offered in many high schools around the U.S.," said Jackson.

"Students that are in the technology pathways can go and work with other people who are in the technology pathways and also compete in events that have to do with technology and engineering," said Woodson.

Each student worked on a project that challenged their engineering and science skills, and submitted their work to the TSA State Competition.

Woodson's hand-crafted children's pop-up book won second place.

"I was very happy. My brother is also in TSA, so we had a bet going of who would place highest...and I won," she said.

Jackson took sixth place for designing a duplex for low-income housing.

"It was almost like a blueprint and we had to measure out all of the layouts of the buildings and we also go to furnish it. It took about two weeks in all," said Jackson.

Harris placed tenth for re-configuring a business to operate under COVID-19 guidelines.

"One of the systems that we were making recommendations for is the HVAC system and how we were able to filter the air supply," said Harris.

TSA Instructor Aileen Jackson couldn't be more proud after having several students place in the top 10 at state; two years in a row,

"The fact that I don't even have to push them. It's very encouraging for a teacher. TSA, in a way, is the factor that makes me want to come here," said Jackson.

Woodson will be presenting her pop-up children's book at the national competition via Zoom in June.