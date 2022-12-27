'Mama, I'm sorry': Jones County woman loses her home of 50 years to house fire

The homeowner watched her father build the house when she was a child. She lived in it for more than 50 years. No items were saved.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County home once stood for three generations is now burned to the ground.

Loretta Hurt was at work when she received a phone call from her son saying her house was on fire.

"He said, 'Mama, I'm sorry I tried to put it out.'" Hurt says.

Jones County EMA and Fire Department said it started in the fireplace and then spread throughout the home.

Hurt says she watched her father build the home she lived in 51 years ago. As a result, she and her family lost years' worth of valuable items.

She says she just wants help.