JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Some citizens in Jones County are advised to boil their water until further notice.

According to Jeffery Pehlke, water superintendent of the Jones County Water System, it's due to a water main break.

Crews are on site working to repair a water main break that is impacting Plantation Club Drive.

Pehlke says they are working have water service restored to those residents as soon as possible.

Until water service and pressure is restored, folks are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute at a "rolling boil."

People should boil their water until the Jones County Water Department notifies the public.

The agency says they will provide that notification once water test results are completed.

