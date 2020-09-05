JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for some residents Saturday afternoon.

The department says those who live from the intersection of Overland Way and Lite N Tie Road to Gray Highway are under the advisory, due to a water main break in the area.

Crews will be working to repair the break.

The department says customers who have experienced water outages or low water pressure should boil their water before drinking or cooking.

It should be boiled for about one minute with a rolling boil.

The department advises those that live in the specified area to continue to boil their water until test results come back, and until the department notifies the public that it is safe.

