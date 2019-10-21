GRAY, Ga. — A Jones County landlord is recovering after being shot by a tenant, according to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator John Simmons says deputies were contacted around 5:45 p.m. Sunday for an incident at an address on Oak Valley Drive.

Their preliminary investigation shows that 78-year-old Ronald Spivey went to speak with his tenant, identified as 75-year-old Homer Lewis, about the power being turned off.

Simmons says that the bill was in Spivey’s name, so he went to see why Lewis wasn’t paying.

An argument began and that’s when Lewis shot Spivey, according to Simmons.

Spivey was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, and is listed in stable condition.

Lewis was taken to the Jones County jail and is being held without bond on an aggravated assault charge. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

