JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies arrested a man wanted for shooting a man in the head Friday.

According to a post on the Jones County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies were called to Fire Station #6 on Upper River Road in response to a medical emergency. When they made it to the scene, they found two people who had called for help for their friend who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The post says investigators went to the scene of the shooting, which was at a home near the station. When they got there, the investigation found that it all started when an argument over alleged stolen property turned into a fight, during which a shotgun was fired. The victim was found to be "an innocent bystander" and had nothing to do with the fight. The suspect, identified as 57-year-old James Mark Slater, left the scene and was arrested when a Monroe County deputy spotted him on Highway 87.