'It unfolds to being a whole lot more': Jones County investigators uncover dogfighting ring during drug search

Dan Cleveland was being served a search warrant for narcotics then served another for evidence of a dogfighting ring

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Drug Unit and Criminal Investigations Division were executing a search warrant for narcotics at Dan Cleveland's home last Friday.

Cleveland was a convicted felon and the warrant was a part of an ongoing investigation. Drug investigator Barron Hall says they found seven pounds of marijuana and five firearms. Hall says one of the firearms was stolen from the county, but they ended up having to get a second warrant for another issue they found.

"We saw several things that led us to believe that he was possibly fighting dogs or in the business of breeding dogs for fighting," Hall said.

Dog treadmills, weight vests, different pet medication, and heavy chains were found. Hall says there were at least eight adult dogs.

"Two of the dogs out of those were females, who had litters of pups, so it was upwards to 20-plus," Hall said.

The dogs were taken by Jones County Animal Services. Jones County administrator Jason Rizner says all of the dogs were taken to a price rehabilitation facility run by government authorities on Monday.

"We didn't have to euthanize any of them so we're hopeful that they'll be able to work with those dogs, rehabilitate them, and they'll be able to find new homes," Rizner said.

This month, Senate Bill 68 was signed by Governor Brian Kemp to define dogfighting as an illegal racketeering sport. Anyone guilty can be charged under the state's RICO Act. That refers to organized crime that makes a profit. A pattern of dogfighting would be a felony and could send between 5 to 20 years in prison and fined.

Hall says they have been working on this investigation for about two months and says situations like this happen often.

"You find what you looking for but then it unfolds to being a whole lot more, whether it's dogfighting, you go in there looking for drugs. Next thing you know, you've unraveled a theft ring," Hall said.